The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -12.5 232.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 232.5 points.

Utah has a 230.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Utah has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread.

The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

Jazz vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 10 47.6% 119.7 230.7 112.5 232.2 230.0 Jazz 9 40.9% 111.0 230.7 119.7 232.2 229.0

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

Three of the Jazz's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .727 (8-3-0). On the road, it is .273 (3-8-0).

The Jazz's 111.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Thunder give up.

Utah is 8-4 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Jazz and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 11-11 0-0 12-10 Thunder 15-6 0-0 12-9

Jazz vs. Thunder Point Insights

Jazz Thunder 111.0 Points Scored (PG) 119.7 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 6-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 8-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 6-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

