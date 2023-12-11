The Utah Jazz (7-15) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Jazz fell in their most recent game 117-103 against the Clippers on Friday. John Collins' team-leading 20 points paced the Jazz in the loss.

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KJZZ

