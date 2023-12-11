The Utah Jazz (7-15) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) after losing five road games in a row.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 43.9% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah has a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Jazz's 111.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Thunder allow.

Utah is 6-6 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118.2 points per game at home, 14.5 more than on the road (103.7). On defense they concede 116.7 per game, 5.9 fewer points than away (122.6).

The Jazz pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (25.6).

Jazz Injuries