Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and John Collins are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz play at Paycom Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Collins' 14.5 points per game are 1.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Collins averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Jordan Clarkson has racked up 17.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Clarkson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 13.5-point over/under for Keyonte George on Monday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average (10.5).

He pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday.

George has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Monday's over/under (5.5).

He makes 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -204)

The 32.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Chet Holmgren's 17.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

