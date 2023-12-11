Monday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) and the Utah Jazz (7-15) at Paycom Center features the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Jazz's Jordan Clarkson as players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz fell to the Clippers on Friday, 117-103. Their high scorer was John Collins with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 20 13 2 2 4 1 Keyonte George 15 0 3 1 0 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 15 1 5 1 1 1

Jazz Players to Watch

Collins gives the Jazz 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Clarkson averages 17.1 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 10.5 points, 3.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 12.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 13.9 8.5 0.8 0.7 0.9 1.3 Keyonte George 12.9 3.9 5.4 0.6 0.1 1.7 Collin Sexton 12.8 2.9 3.4 0.7 0.0 1.4 Walker Kessler 6.7 6.0 1.0 0.6 1.9 0.0 Talen Horton-Tucker 9.8 2.3 3.6 0.9 0.3 1.4

