The Green Bay Packers (6-6) are favored by 6.5 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The point total has been set at 37.

Packers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-6.5) 37 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-6.5) 37 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC

Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights

Green Bay is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Six of Green Bay's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-7-1.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-3).

This season, three of New York's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Romeo Doubs - - - - 41.5 (-111) - Tucker Kraft - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Jordan Love 223.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) - - - - Jayden Reed - - - - 38.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 70.5 (-115) - 18.5 (-115) - Darius Slayton - - - - 25.5 (-118) - Jalin Hyatt - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Wan'Dale Robinson - - - - 26.5 (-115) - Daniel Bellinger - - - - 14.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

