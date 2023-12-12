Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Ada County, Idaho today? We have the information below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Borah High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capital High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kelly High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverstone International School at Gem State Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melba Senior High School at Compass Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
