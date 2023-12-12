Can we count on Adam Larsson lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Larsson stats and insights

  • Larsson has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Larsson has zero points on the power play.
  • Larsson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 26:22 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:12 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:47 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:07 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:09 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.