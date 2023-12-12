Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bingham County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snake River High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Sugar City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.