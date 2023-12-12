Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blaine County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Blaine County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blaine County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wood River High School at Mountain Home High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Mountain Home, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
