Tuesday's contest features the Boise State Broncos (6-3) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) squaring off at ExtraMile Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-60 victory for heavily favored Boise State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 12.

The matchup has no set line.

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 82, Northwestern State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-22.5)

Boise State (-22.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Boise State has gone 2-5-0 against the spread, while Northwestern State's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Broncos have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Demons have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

The 35.1 rebounds per game Boise State averages rank 247th in the nation, and are 3.7 more than the 31.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Boise State makes 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.0 (218th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Broncos rank 149th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 163rd in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boise State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (146th in college basketball).

