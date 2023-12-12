How to Watch Boise State vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Boise State vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: MW Network
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Boise State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 246th.
- The Broncos record 73 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 80.2 the Demons allow.
- Boise State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State scored 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
- Boise State averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 63-60
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|W 69-64
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|W 109-70
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
