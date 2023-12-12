The Boise State Broncos (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: MW Network

Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • Boise State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 246th.
  • The Broncos record 73 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 80.2 the Demons allow.
  • Boise State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State scored 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).
  • Boise State averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 63-60 Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas W 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon W 109-70 ExtraMile Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State - ExtraMile Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton - ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

