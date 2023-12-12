The Boise State Broncos (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern State Demons (1-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: MW Network

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Boise State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Demons are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 246th.

The Broncos record 73 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 80.2 the Demons allow.

Boise State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State scored 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.5).

Boise State averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule