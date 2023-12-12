The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) hope to break a six-game road losing streak at the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-23.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-23.5) 142.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Broncos' seven games this season have hit the over.

Northwestern State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Demons' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boise State is 78th in the country. It is way higher than that, 70th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, Boise State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

