The Northwestern State Demons (1-8) will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena as big, 23.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -23.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (over seven games).

Boise State's contests this year have an average point total of 140.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Broncos are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Northwestern State (5-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 33.9% more often than Boise State (2-5-0) this season.

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 2 28.6% 73.0 144.1 67.2 147.4 135.5 Northwestern State 6 75% 71.1 144.1 80.2 147.4 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos score 73.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 80.2 the Demons allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 2-5-0 0-0 3-4-0 Northwestern State 5-3-0 0-1 6-2-0

Boise State vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State Northwestern State 14-1 Home Record 10-3 5-6 Away Record 10-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.