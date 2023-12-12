Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nampa High School at Kuna High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Melba Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Melba, ID

Melba, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell High School at Vallivue High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Caldwell , ID

Caldwell , ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cole Valley Christian School at Nampa Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Western Idaho Conference

Western Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgevue High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade High School at Vision Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverstone International School at Gem State Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Melba Senior High School at Compass Charter High School