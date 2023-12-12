Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Canyon County, Idaho today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nampa High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Caldwell , ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cole Valley Christian School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at Vision Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverstone International School at Gem State Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melba Senior High School at Compass Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Western Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
