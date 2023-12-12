Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clearwater County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clearwater County, Idaho today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clearwater County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orofino High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Clarkston, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
