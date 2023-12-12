Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gem County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gem County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Gem County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmett High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
