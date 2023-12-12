If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gem County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gem County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmett High School at Skyview High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
  • Location: Nampa, ID
  • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.