Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Fancy a bet on Eberle in the Kraken-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 15:55 on the ice per game.

Eberle has a goal in three games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has a point in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 26 games this season, Eberle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Eberle hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 26 Games 3 14 Points 2 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.