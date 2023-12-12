Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kootenai County, Idaho. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Valley High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
