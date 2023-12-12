Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is a key offensive option for Seattle, with 22 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and 18 assists in 29 games.

Bjorkstrand is a key contributor for Seattle, with 21 total points this season. In 29 contests, he has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has scored six goals and contributed 12 assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 3-5-6 record this season, with an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league). In 15 games, he has 353 saves, and has given up 41 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Florida, Sam Reinhart has 37 points in 27 games (17 goals, 20 assists).

Barkov is another important player for Florida, with 28 points (one per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's 23 points this season are via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (4-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .914% save percentage ranks 19th in the NHL.

Kraken vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.52 29th 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.38 25th 2nd 34.1 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 18th 18.82% Power Play % 20.43% 17th 12th 81.32% Penalty Kill % 76.83% 23rd

