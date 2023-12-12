A pair of streaking clubs square off when the Florida Panthers (17-8-2) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Panthers have won three in a row, but the Kraken are on an eight-game losing streak.

Kraken vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won five, or 26.3%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has entered four games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has played 18 games this season with over 6 goals.

Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 85 (15th) Goals 73 (27th) 68 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 19 (12th) 17 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (19th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 1-6-3 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over five times.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 6.2 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (73 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 98 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 29th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -25.

