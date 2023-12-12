Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Latah County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Genesee High School at Potlatch Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Potlatch, ID

Potlatch, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kendrick Senior High School at Timberline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Weippe, ID

Weippe, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Pullman Christian School at Moscow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Moscow, ID

Moscow, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Kamiah High School at Logos School