Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Latah County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genesee High School at Potlatch Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Potlatch, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kendrick Senior High School at Timberline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Weippe, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pullman Christian School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Moscow, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kamiah High School at Logos School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Moscow, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.