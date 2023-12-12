If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lewis County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nezperce High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12

7:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Craigmont, ID

Craigmont, ID Conference: White Pine Conference

White Pine Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kamiah High School at Logos School