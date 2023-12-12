Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Madison County, Idaho is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snake River High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Sugar City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.