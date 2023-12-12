If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Nez Perce County, Idaho, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nez Perce County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School