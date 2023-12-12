Kraken vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Florida Panthers (17-8-2) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7), who have dropped eight straight, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
The Kraken have gone 1-6-3 over the last 10 contests, putting up 23 total goals (four power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.8%). They have conceded 30 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.
Kraken vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Panthers 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken vs Panthers Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 3-7-10 record in overtime matchups this season and an 8-14-7 overall record.
- In the 11 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Kraken have earned 21 points in their 15 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 3-3-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 12 times this season, and earned six points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|17th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|2.52
|29th
|4th
|2.52
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|25th
|2nd
|34.1
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|7th
|18th
|18.82%
|Power Play %
|20.43%
|17th
|13th
|81.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.83%
|22nd
Kraken vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
