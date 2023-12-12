Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Payette County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
