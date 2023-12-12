The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

  • Bellemare has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Bellemare has zero points on the power play.
  • Bellemare's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

