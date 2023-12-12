Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Power County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Power County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Power County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castleford High School at Rockland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Rockland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malad High School at American Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: American Falls, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.