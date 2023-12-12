Tuesday's contest that pits the Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) versus the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seton Hall, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 12.

The matchup has no set line.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 78, Monmouth 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-9.9)

Seton Hall (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Seton Hall has put together a 2-6-1 record against the spread this season, while Monmouth is 7-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Pirates are 4-5-0 and the Hawks are 4-4-1.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (scoring 74.3 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball while giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 116th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

Seton Hall ranks 115th in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Seton Hall connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents (8.1). It is shooting 29.3% from deep (315th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.3%.

The Pirates record 96.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while giving up 88.6 points per 100 possessions (160th in college basketball).

Seton Hall has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (106th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (136th in college basketball).

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (posting 73.0 points per game, 228th in college basketball, while conceding 74.8 per outing, 268th in college basketball) and have a -16 scoring differential.

Monmouth loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 34.3 rebounds per game, 274th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.1.

Monmouth hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (19th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.

Monmouth and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 12.0 per game (190th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (130th in college basketball).

