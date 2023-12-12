If you live in Twin Falls County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Filer High School at Wendell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Wendell, ID

Wendell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Castleford High School at Rockland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Rockland, ID

Rockland, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Richfield School at Hansen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Hansen, ID

Hansen, ID Conference: Sawtooth

Sawtooth How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Falls High School at Burley High School