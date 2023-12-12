In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Vince Dunn to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).

Dunn has picked up two goals and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.