Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Adams County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Adams County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Riggins, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
