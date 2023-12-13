Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bear Lake County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bear Lake County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bear Lake County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.