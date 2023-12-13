Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Bingham County, Idaho, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.