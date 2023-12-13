Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonner County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bonner County, Idaho today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonner County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeland High School at Priest River Lamanna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 13
- Location: Priest River, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.