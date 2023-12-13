Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you reside in Elmore County, Idaho and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dietrich High School at Glenns Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.