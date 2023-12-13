Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Gooding County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wendell High School at Shoshone High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13

7:30 PM MT on December 13 Location: Shoshone, ID

Shoshone, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Hagerman at Hansen High School