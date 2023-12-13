Jazz vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-16) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs on KJZZ and MSG. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.
Jazz vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-5.5
|227.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 14 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- The average over/under for Utah's matchups this season is 231.7, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.
- Utah's ATS record is 11-12-0 this season.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (21.1%) in those games.
- This season, Utah has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info
Jazz vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|10
|45.5%
|113.1
|224.4
|109.7
|230
|221.4
|Jazz
|14
|60.9%
|111.3
|224.4
|120.3
|230
|229.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of the Jazz's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.250, 3-9-0).
- The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 109.7 the Knicks allow.
- Utah has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Jazz vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|11-12
|5-7
|13-10
|Knicks
|12-10
|5-4
|12-10
Jazz vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Jazz
|Knicks
|111.3
|113.1
|23
|19
|8-5
|5-2
|6-7
|5-2
|120.3
|109.7
|25
|5
|7-1
|9-4
|5-3
|9-4
