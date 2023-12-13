See the injury report for the Utah Jazz (7-16), which currently includes three players listed (including John Collins), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the New York Knicks (13-9) at Delta Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this game following a 134-120 loss to the Thunder on Monday. In the losing effort, Keyonte George paced the Jazz with 30 points.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG John Collins PF Questionable Illness 14.5 8.6 0.9 Lauri Markkanen PF Questionable Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Walker Kessler C Questionable Foot 8.9 8.2 0.8

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle), Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (Knee)

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

