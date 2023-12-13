The Utah Jazz (7-16) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (13-9) on December 13, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 47.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 109.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Utah is 6-7.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.2 per game) than on the road (105.1). And they are giving up less at home (116.7) than away (123.6).

Utah is giving up fewer points at home (116.7 per game) than away (123.6).

At home the Jazz are averaging 26.8 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (26.2).

