Lauri Markkanen and Julius Randle are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks square off at Delta Center on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and MSG

KJZZ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Markkanen averages 3.3 made three-pointers, 0.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Markkanen gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +154)

The 11.4 points Keyonte George scores per game are 3.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (14.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

George has collected 5.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Randle has scored 22.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 9.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 5.4 assists per game this year, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Randle has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

The 25.5-point over/under for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (24.6).

He has averaged 3.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Wednesday.

Brunson has collected 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.