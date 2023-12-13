Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Idaho today? We have the information here.

Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Jefferson High School at Butte County Middle-High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13
  • Location: Arco, ID
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

