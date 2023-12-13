Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jerome County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jerome County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jerome High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Rimrock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Bruneau, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
