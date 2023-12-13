We have high school basketball competition in Jerome County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jerome County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jerome High School at Buhl High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13

7:30 PM MT on December 13 Location: Buhl, ID

Buhl, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Rimrock Senior High School