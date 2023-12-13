Keyonte George and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 134-120 loss versus the Thunder, George totaled 30 points and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on George's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.4 15.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 6.5 5.2 5.0 PRA -- 19.7 23.9 PR -- 14.5 18.9 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.2



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Knicks

George is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

George is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

George's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.7 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.7 points per contest, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 40.3 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the best squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

Allowing 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.