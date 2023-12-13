Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Owyhee County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marsing High School at Liberty Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Rimrock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Bruneau, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
