Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Twin Falls County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camas County High School at Murtaugh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Murtaugh, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerman at Hansen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Hansen, ID
- Conference: Sawtooth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jerome High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
