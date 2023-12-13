Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Twin Falls County, Idaho today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Camas County High School at Murtaugh High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13

7:30 PM MT on December 13 Location: Murtaugh, ID

Murtaugh, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Hagerman at Hansen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 13

7:30 PM MT on December 13 Location: Hansen, ID

Hansen, ID Conference: Sawtooth

Sawtooth How to Stream: Watch Here

Jerome High School at Buhl High School