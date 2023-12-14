Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Ada County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mountain High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Boise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Senior High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambrose High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
