Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 14?
Should you bet on Adam Larsson to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Larsson stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Larsson has zero points on the power play.
- Larsson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 7-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.