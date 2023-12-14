The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Wennberg averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 97 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:28 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

